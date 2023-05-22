Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found

Sean M. Reese
Sean M. Reese(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of attempting to murder a woman in Lawrence has turned himself in after homemade explosives were found in the victim’s home near a local middle school over the weekend.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, officials were called to the 1300 block of Rhode Island St. with reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman outside a building with several stab wounds who was rushed to a local trauma center. An investigation also found that explosives may have been put inside the victim’s home.

LPD said a search warrant was granted and the Leavenworth Bomb Squad was called to assist. Administrators at nearby Liberty Memorial Central Middle School were contacted and updated throughout the night as a precaution, however, the home was cleared before anyone arrived at the school on Monday and there is no risk to the public.

Officials said homemade explosives were found in the home and were consistent with larger-scale commercial fireworks. They were seized.

LPD was also able to develop a suspect in the case and believe that Sean M. Reese attempted to murder the woman. He has been described as a white male who stands at 5-foot-9-inches and weighs about 215 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears prescription glasses.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, officials said Reese had turned himself in and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

Latest News

Chris Dunn was convicted in a 1990 Saint Louis murder of teenager Ricco Rogers.
Why it’s so hard to get the wrongly convicted out of prison in Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person...
1 person dead, another in critical condition after shooting in KCMO
FILE — Longtime owner Carl Lopp said he hoped contractors could begin some repairs on the Sauer...
Sauer Castle owners set timeline for renovating historic KCK landmark
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez talks with starting pitcher Zack Greinke during the...
Royals host Detroit, look to bounce back from tough road trip
Jackson County announced four KC metro area men have been indicted for illegally selling...
4 KC metro men indicted for illegally trafficking machineguns