Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of attempting to murder a woman in Lawrence has turned himself in after homemade explosives were found in the victim’s home near a local middle school over the weekend.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, officials were called to the 1300 block of Rhode Island St. with reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman outside a building with several stab wounds who was rushed to a local trauma center. An investigation also found that explosives may have been put inside the victim’s home.

LPD said a search warrant was granted and the Leavenworth Bomb Squad was called to assist. Administrators at nearby Liberty Memorial Central Middle School were contacted and updated throughout the night as a precaution, however, the home was cleared before anyone arrived at the school on Monday and there is no risk to the public.

Officials said homemade explosives were found in the home and were consistent with larger-scale commercial fireworks. They were seized.

LPD was also able to develop a suspect in the case and believe that Sean M. Reese attempted to murder the woman. He has been described as a white male who stands at 5-foot-9-inches and weighs about 215 lbs. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears prescription glasses.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, officials said Reese had turned himself in and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.