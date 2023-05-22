Aging & Style
Aging & Style: Stroke Awareness Month

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Stroke Awareness Month and the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign is working to raise awareness.

They want to help people recognize the symptoms and get treatment right away.

Today, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long shares the story of a young woman who survived thanks to the quick thinking of her family.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

