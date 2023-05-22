4 KC metro men indicted for illegally trafficking machineguns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County announced four KC metro area men have been indicted for illegally selling machine guns and other firearms.

According to the press release, it is believed that some of those firearms may have been linked to prior shootings.

Brothers Antonio Manning, 21, and Sheron L. Manning, 20, and Michael Dewayne Hardy, 20, natives of Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Dejohuan Mietz Huntley, 25, of Independence, Missouri, were charged in a 23-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, May 17.

That indictment was unsealed and made public on Monday, May 22, upon the arrest and initial court appearance of Antonio Manning.

Antonio Manning is charged with three counts of trafficking firearms and one count of possessing an unregistered machinegun.

Sheron Manning is also charged with five counts of trafficking firearms and four counts of possessing unregistered machineguns.

Hardy is charged with one count of trafficking a firearm and one count of possessing an unregistered machinegun.

Huntley is charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms as well as two counts of trafficking firearms, two counts of possessing unregistered machineguns.

The federal indictment alleges that all four men participated in a conspiracy to illegally traffic in firearms from May 24, 2022, to April 20, 2023.

The 22 firearms included five Glock 9mm handguns, five Glock .40-caliber handguns, nine Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 style, multi-caliber pistols, a Romar/Cugir Mini Draco 7.62 x 39 caliber pistol, a Century Arms 7.62 x 39 caliber pistol, and a Glock .45-caliber pistol.

Nine of the firearms allegedly were altered into machineguns. In addition to the conspiracy, they are each charged with engaging in firearm sales without a license.

According to a detention motion filed by the government, the firearms allegedly were sold to a confidential informant monitored by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the government’s detention motion, a Glock .45-caliber sold by Sheron Manning to the confidential informant was linked to a shooting at the Winnwood Skate Center, 4426 N.E. Winn Road in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 13, 2022.

A Glock .40-caliber pistol sold by Sheron Manning was also linked to an occupied residence that was struck with gunfire on Feb. 5, 2022.

Another Glock .40-caliber pistol, also sold by Sheron Manning, was linked to a shooting at North 59th and Cemech Road in Kansas City, Kansas, on Jan. 20, 2023.

A Glock 9mm pistol sold to the confidential informant by Huntley was linked to a homicide on April 9, 2019.

Witnesses reported that two or three young black males armed with handguns and an AK-47-type rifle began shooting at a residence while individuals were sitting on the front steps of the house.

One victim was shot and died at the hospital as a result of the gunshot wound. The same firearm was also involved in shooting the rear passenger window of a vehicle on Oct. 16, 2019.

