Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

On the 20th anniversary of a near fatal accident local man is Burned Not Broken

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Viewers know him for the events he plans and the beautiful memories he helps create, but today Michael Nolte joins Bill and Jillian to share the story of a car accident that left him with life threatening burns. Michael shares the power of his positive outlook, gratitude for the supporters in his life and his story of resilience.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
‘She had a heart of gold’: Family confirms second victim of Thursday’s KCK shooting has died
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police identify three victims shot to death Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge

Latest News

Summer is just a few weeks, travel expert Michelle Fish joins Jillian to share show to share...
Check out these breathtaking views and award wining summer vacation homes!
Summer is just a few weeks, travel expert Michelle Fish joins Jillian to share show to share...
Check out these breathtaking views and award wining summer vacation homes!
Viewers know him for the events he plans and the beautiful memories he helps create, but today...
On the 20th anniversary of a near fatal accident local man is Burned Not Broken
We want to see what exciting things are going on outside your window. Submit your photos to...
Show us what’s outside your window