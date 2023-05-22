On the 20th anniversary of a near fatal accident local man is Burned Not Broken
Published: May. 22, 2023
Viewers know him for the events he plans and the beautiful memories he helps create, but today Michael Nolte joins Bill and Jillian to share the story of a car accident that left him with life threatening burns. Michael shares the power of his positive outlook, gratitude for the supporters in his life and his story of resilience.
