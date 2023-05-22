1 person critical after overnight shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As of 5:30 a.m. a person is in critical condition after suffering from gun shot wounds in Kansas City.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Bales Drive. It is not clear whether the victim was found inside or out, but police did confirm it happened between 93rd and 95th streets just before Bannister Road,

The call came into Kansas City Police at 2:53 a.m. Monday morning. That victim was rushed to a near by hospital where they underwent surgery and are now listed in critical condition.

