Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2

(Source: Pixabay)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two more injured early Sunday morning.

It happened at Klymax Lounge, a nightclub located at 4244 Indiana Avenue, at 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Multiple officers from KCPD responded to the scene, with the first officers arriving at 1:26 a.m.

There, officers found five victims they all believed to be adults. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three were transported by EMS to the hospital. One of the dead victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business.

KCPD said one of the victims taken to the hospital was pronounced dead a short time after arriving there.

Police said one victim at the hospital remains in critical condition and the other victim is considered stable.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the scene and will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speak to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided that leads to an arrest in the case.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
FILE: A police car.
1 man left dead in apartment complex Saturday afternoon
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Saint Joseph woman seriously injured in Clay County crash

Latest News

Body found in house fire leads to KCKPD homicide investigation
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
There’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide… the Ellie Mental Health...
Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park
There’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide… the Ellie Mental Health...
Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park