Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for mental health services has skyrocketed over recent years.

Now there’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide. The Ellie Mental Health Clinic in Overland Park, which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

“Kansas has 153,000 individuals that have recently identified as having depression and anxiety,” said Dava McCoy, the clinic director.

Ellie Mental Health, a Minnesota-based healthcare company, was founded with the goal of destigmatizing mental health.

“I’ve experienced therapy in the past where it feels very cold, very stuffy. This is the opposite of that. We want you to feel like you’re coming into a living room, like your friend’s house you can sit on a couch and have just a really comfortable conversation of real-life struggles,” said Tom Nelson, the co-owner.

When you come into the clinic, you’ll have the option to see providers matched to your needs and offer support for a wide variety of mental health struggles that individuals, couples, or families face in their daily lives.

“We also have this really cool thing, it’s an Ellie match tool so the clinicians put in the ages, the populations, the demographics, the types of therapy, the diagnosis they’re willing to work with, so every clinician is with someone who they feel comfortable and capable working with,” said McCoy, “it’s not like they’re going to call and say Tuesday at 2 and throw you with some random therapist.”

McCoy said Ellie provides compassionate support to help individuals, in a non-judgmental approach.

“Their core values include authenticity, you’d notice if you went to go look at one of my clinicians that are here right not one of them is in jeans and sandals and a t-shirt, we don’t have a dress code, be your authentic self. My goodness, it’s going to be so much easier like a teenager to sit down with somebody who’s dressed like them, speaking to them casually, has a sense of humor, and is compassionate.”

Nelson said the company is both proud and excited to be in Overland Park.

“We’re getting a lot of people interested in being therapists here, there’s a lot of local schools that is filtering into this clinic, being able to partner with Overland Park has been a great benefit to us.”

The new clinic is now accepting appointments with clinic hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments can be made online at Elliementalhealth.com/locations/overland-park-ks/ or by calling (913) 386-6889.

