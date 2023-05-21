Man dies from gunshot wound on KCK street; police investigating as suspicious death
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man suffering from a gunshot wound died Sunday morning in a Kansas City, Kansas, street.
Officers with the KCKPD said they were dispatched on a shooting call to the 2600 block of North 47th Terrace at 12:30 a.m. There, a single man was found in the street, next to a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Sunday morning the death was being investigated as suspicious.
