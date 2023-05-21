Man dies from gunshot wound on KCK street; police investigating as suspicious death

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man suffering from a gunshot wound died Sunday morning in a Kansas City, Kansas, street.

Officers with the KCKPD said they were dispatched on a shooting call to the 2600 block of North 47th Terrace at 12:30 a.m. There, a single man was found in the street, next to a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sunday morning the death was being investigated as suspicious.

