Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas Casino Workers Create Organization to End Smoking in Casinos

Casino workers in Kansas have joined together to create C.E.A.S.E Kansas, an organization aimed...
Casino workers in Kansas have joined together to create C.E.A.S.E Kansas, an organization aimed at stopping smoking in casinos.(kctv)
By Mark Poulose
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kan. (KCTV) - Casino workers in Kansas have joined together to create C.E.A.S.E Kansas, an organization aimed at stopping smoking in casinos.

The acronym stands for Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects. The charter, founded by Kansas casino security worker Joe Hafley, is the fourth of its kind in the nation.

According to C.E.A.S.E., Kansas is one of eleven states that still allow smoking inside casinos. C.E.A.S.E. Kansas hopes to cross Kansas off that list.

Hafley told KCTV5 second-hand smoke is giving him health problems.

“I’ve been working in a casino for almost five and half years. Just tired of dealing with the smoke and getting home and smelling like smoke every day, having to take a shower as soon as I get home,” Hafley said. “I have been diagnosed with COPD and I also have bronchitis, pneumonia, and strep throat once a year since I started working in the casino.”

Hafley also told KCTV5 that several local lawmakers have sponsored legislation to get rid of smoking in casinos, but those bills have not become law.

C.E.A.S.E. is part of a national worker coalition who wants to end smoking in casinos. They also have charters in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
2 dead, 2 injured in Thursday night KCK shooting
A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers...
1 person dead after overnight shootout with Kansas City police

Latest News

There’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide… the Ellie Mental Health...
Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park
There’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide… the Ellie Mental Health...
Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park
A three-person team from DeSoto High School competed at the High School E-Sports League...
DeSoto High School E-Sports Team Competes at National Tournament
A three-person team from DeSoto High School competed at the High School E-Sports League...
DeSoto High School E-Sports Team Competes at National Tournament