FORECAST: Temps warming up Sunday and throughout the week

Saturday was just a taste of another perfect day we have on tap for today. Temperatures will slowly start to climb starting today. If you are wanting to give your air conditioning a break, today will be the day to do so because temperatures will start to heat up heading into Monday. High pressure is dominating the area throughout the weekend and the beginning of the next work week. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer in the upper 70s with sunny skies and low humidity. If you are heading out to the pool this weekend, make sure to put sunscreen on as the UV rays will be on the higher side and could lead to your skin burning after as little as 45 minutes.

The weather pattern stays quiet for the first half of the work week but by Wednesday chances for showers and storms enter the picture. Right now, it does not look like a wash out, but rather just a few chances for hit-and-miss showers and storms. Looking ahead to next week temperatures will be steady in the low to mid-80s. Next weekend for the holiday temperatures will be very warm but there could be a few chances for showers and storms thanks to daytime heating. We will be keeping a close eye on this move throughout next week.

