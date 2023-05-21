Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Sunday is a mild night as warming trend continues, slim chances for thunderstorm

High pressure will remain in control allowing winds to come in from the south and temperatures...
High pressure will remain in control allowing winds to come in from the south and temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s for several days in a row.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The pleasant weather we experienced all weekend long comes to an end this upcoming week. High pressure will remain in control allowing winds to come in from the south and temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s for several days in a row. A front may try to slide in on Wednesday pushing a few showers and thunderstorms in our area, but it does not appear to be a widespread rain event.

After the rain clears out we should go back to highs in the middle 80s over the weekend with a better chance of measurable rain returning on Sunday. There are a few more chances of active weather by the Memorial Day holiday and the following week, but overall it will be fairly quiet with above normal temperatures that stick around for well over the next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
FILE: A police car.
1 man left dead in apartment complex Saturday afternoon
ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old

Latest News

Wonderful weather continues Sunday in Kansas City.
FORECAST: Temps warming up Sunday and throughout the week
Forecast for Kansas City May 21
FORECAST: Temps warming up Sunday and throughout the week
Saturday turned out to be a cool, but comfortable afternoon in the lower 70s.
Storm Track 5 Weather Forecast, 5/20
Saturday turned out to be a cool, but comfortable afternoon in the lower 70s. Expect another...
FORECAST: Beautiful weekend, gradually getting warmer over the next few days