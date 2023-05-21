FORECAST: Sunday is a mild night as warming trend continues, slim chances for thunderstorm

The pleasant weather we experienced all weekend long comes to an end this upcoming week. High pressure will remain in control allowing winds to come in from the south and temperatures to climb into the low to mid 80s for several days in a row. A front may try to slide in on Wednesday pushing a few showers and thunderstorms in our area, but it does not appear to be a widespread rain event.

After the rain clears out we should go back to highs in the middle 80s over the weekend with a better chance of measurable rain returning on Sunday. There are a few more chances of active weather by the Memorial Day holiday and the following week, but overall it will be fairly quiet with above normal temperatures that stick around for well over the next week.

