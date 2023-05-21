Crash near 86th and Riverview Avenue kills 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, killed a man early Sunday morning.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers were dispatched to 86th Street and Riverview Avenue at 2:08 a.m. Sunday on an injury accident call. There, they located a single-vehicle crash. The sole occupant of the car was transported to an area hospital where police said the man died of his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was headed southbound on 86th Street when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

The crash is being investigated by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Fatality Accident Team.

