Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Body found in house fire leads to KCKPD homicide investigation

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A body found in a house fire has led to a homicide investigation in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Broadview Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Sunday to assist the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department after a body was found inside of a house during a fire.

KCKPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
FILE: A police car.
1 man left dead in apartment complex Saturday afternoon
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Saint Joseph woman seriously injured in Clay County crash

Latest News

ATV crash in Grundy County kills 12-year-old
Shooting at Klymax Lounge kills 3, injures 2
There’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide… the Ellie Mental Health...
Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park
There’s a new option in the mental health space to help stem the tide… the Ellie Mental Health...
Mental health clinic opens in Overland Park