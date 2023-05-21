Body found in house fire leads to KCKPD homicide investigation
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A body found in a house fire has led to a homicide investigation in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Broadview Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Sunday to assist the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department after a body was found inside of a house during a fire.
KCKPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
