Body found in house fire leads to KCKPD homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A body found in a house fire has led to a homicide investigation in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Broadview Avenue at 12:32 a.m. Sunday to assist the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department after a body was found inside of a house during a fire.

KCKPD said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.