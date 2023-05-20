Aging & Style
What would a regional rail system look like in the KC metro?

By Nathan Vickers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is hoping a $500,000 federal grant will fund a study of a regional rail corridor spanning 15 counties and creating a route to KCI.

On Thursday, the KCATA announced that it had submitted a grant proposal to the Federal Railroad Administration to explore the project.

A press release said the potential corridor would extend from Topeka to Independence in an east-west route, and as far as Olathe and KCI in a north-south route.

Frank White III, the President and CEO of KCATA, said Friday that the study would likely take close to two years to develop if the funding is approved.

“The first phase is just a study phase, a planning phase,” he said. “We already have a great public transportation system in Kansas City and we want to make it better.”

White said the project would likely take several more years to bring to fruition. He said he hoped that Kansas City’s notoriety for hosting the NFL Draft and upcoming 2026 World Cup would help bring attention to the project, and to the region’s ability to coordinate on a large-scale project.

“The great cities of the world have great rail,” White said.

White said Kansas City would likely base some elements of its plan for a rail system off recent projects developed in Dallas and Denver.

Amtrak and streetcar passengers were excited to hear about the first steps toward a regional rail project.

Jennifer Abate, who had just arrived from St. Louis on the River Runner route, said she would be interested in commuting to work via rail and riding to KCI instead of taking an Uber.

“Having a rail system would be super beneficial,” she said.

