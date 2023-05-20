Thanks to new law, pups and pints are reunited in Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee brewery passionate about dogs is welcoming them back inside this month after the state forced them out last summer.

Transport Brewery’s passion paid off with a change in the law.

Transport Brewery’s taproom started welcoming dogs when their operations manager, Christie Jackson, brought hers. The canine camaraderie grew from there.

“We’ve had, you know, 22-year-olds making best friends with 75-year-olds because their dogs became friends,” said Jackson.

That all stopped when the state stepped in last summer.

“It didn’t make sense,” remarked customer Heather Edwards. “They brew in the back behind a locked door. There was no food preparation happening out here. So, it didn’t make sense. And, it just it took a lot of the joy out of coming here.”

She brought her dog, Beau, back Friday night for the first time since the passage of a new law that distinguishes taprooms from food establishments. That change came after Transport staff worked their tails off lobbying lawmakers.

“Not only is one of our owners a brilliant brewer, but he’s a lawyer that feels passionate about craft beer and dogs,” said Jackson.

The new law does come with some new rules. To list a few: Dogs must be on leashes, employees must wash their hands after touching a dog, and dogs must not get on the furniture.

Even those who didn’t bring their dogs were tickled so see them return.

“You come here, it’s like a community and the dogs bring the community, right? So, that’s what we missed when it was gone,” said customer Gail Gensch. “And then, we came tonight. We hadn’t been here for a while and we were like, ‘The dogs are back!’ We love that.”

The new law went into effect on May 1, just in time for the launch of their new Belgian ale. It features a label showing all the staff dogs crammed into a VW bus.

