Saint Joseph woman seriously injured in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman from Saint Joseph, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash in Clay County Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at 5:47 a.m. Saturday.

It happened when a 27-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, ran a red light on U.S. Highway 69 southbound just south of Pleasant Valley Road. The man driving a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox struck a woman in the driver’s side of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt. Crash reports said the man was not wearing a seatbelt, but sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

