Leavenworth Police seeking aggravated arson suspect

The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in an...
The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in an aggravated arson.(Leavenworth Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an aggravated arson suspect.

The white man is shown in pictures on a doorbell camera. Police said anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Kear at 913-680-2506 or the anonymous CLUE hotline at 913-682-CLUE (2583).

We are asking for help to identify this subject who is wanted for questioning in an aggravated arson case. If you have...

Posted by Leavenworth Police Department on Friday, May 19, 2023

