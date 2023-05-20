Leavenworth Police seeking aggravated arson suspect
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify an aggravated arson suspect.
The white man is shown in pictures on a doorbell camera. Police said anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Kear at 913-680-2506 or the anonymous CLUE hotline at 913-682-CLUE (2583).
