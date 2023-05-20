Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury clears Dollar General clerk of manslaughter after shooting, killing armed robber

Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while...
Rafus Alexander was charged with manslaughter after shooting an armed robbery suspect while working at Dollar General.(Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Dollar General store clerk in Louisiana has been cleared of a manslaughter charge after a grand jury found there was not enough evidence in the case.

Rafus Anderson was charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect in January.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they responded to an armed robbery call at the store located in Monroe on Jan. 2.

Authorities said Anderson shot the robber, later identified as Monquarius Thomas, and they found him outside of the store on the ground with the money he was accused of taking.

Thomas ended up dying.

A customer was also shot in the robbery attempt but was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said Anderson told them he was acting in self-defense while protecting the customers in the store. He said he was afraid that Thomas was going to kill him when he pulled out a gun.

On Friday, a grand jury rejected the charges against Anderson.

The store clerk told police in January that this was the sixth armed robbery at the store since August 2022.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation

Latest News

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is hoping a $500,000 federal grant will fund a...
What would a regional rail system look like in the KC metro?
A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV in 2018 was just found guilty.
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV
The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department says a huge fire that’s been burning since early...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport