Gunfire exchange leads to arrest of Lawrence man

(LKPD)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A shots fired incident in Lawrence Friday night led police to arrest a 48-year-old man.

The Lawrence Police Department said an incident in the 1900 block of Heatherwood Drive took place just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. There, officers were told by a man that a known subject had tried to shoot him. The victim wasn’t struck by gunfire, but told police he returned shots with his own gun.

LPD was able to determine the suspect was likely inside a house on the same block and officers were able to establish a perimeter around the house just before 11 p.m. The Lawrence Police Department Tactical Team responded to the scene and attempted to use loudspeakers to bring the suspect out of the house, but after several hours with no response from anyone inside the home officers entered the house and arrested the 48-year-old suspect just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was not struck by the 29-year-old victim’s gunfire. Both men were from Lawrence.

