FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies throughout Saturday

The gloomy weather has made its way out of the region, and we are in for a very pleasant weekend. A picture-perfect Saturday is here with temperatures in the upper 60s, low 70s, and very comfortable humidity levels. If you are heading out to a farmer’s market don’t forget the sunglasses as we will have bright skies throughout the day. This evening will be a perfect evening for a patio fire as temperatures dip into the upper 40s. By Sunday temperatures will be a little bit warmer in the upper 70s with sunny skies and low humidity.

If you are heading out to the pool this weekend, make sure to put sunscreen on as the UV rays will be on the higher side and could lead to your skin burning just after 45 minutes. Looking ahead to next week temperatures will be steady in the low to mid-80s with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Next weekend for Memorial Day temperatures will be very warm but there could be a few chances for showers and storms thanks to daytime heating. We will be keeping a close eye on this moving throughout next week.

