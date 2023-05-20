FORECAST: Beautiful weekend, gradually getting warmer over the next few days

What a beautiful weekend! Saturday turned out to be a cool, but comfortable afternoon in the lower 70s. Expect another cool night with lows near 50 degrees under a mostly clear sky. We add a few more degrees in the temperature department on Sunday. Highs will push back into the mid to upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Winds stay light, making for another great day to get out and about. Enjoy it, we have some summer-like temperatures that return for part of the upcoming week.

We creep up into the lower 80s for the beginning of the week, before mid 80s back by late week and into our Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will be warm and moisture will be present again, making for muggy conditions. We will keep an eye on many days on low rain and storm chances. I am not expecting widespread or steady rain, but we might have to dodge a shower or storm, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

