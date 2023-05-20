Aging & Style
Chiefs sign first-round pick, Lee’s Summit product to rookie deal

FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA...
FILE: Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs officially inked first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to his rookie deal on Friday.

The Lee’s Summit High alum and K-State product was selected 31st overall by the Chiefs during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. His signing was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates on Friday.

Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie deal is worth $11,817,820 according to Over The Cap.

On Tuesday, Kansas City announced the signings of a slew of 2023 draft picks. Only wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs second-round pick from SMU, remains unsigned among Kansas City’s draft picks from this year’s draft.

