Chiefs sign first-round pick, Lee’s Summit product to rookie deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs officially inked first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to his rookie deal on Friday.

The Lee’s Summit High alum and K-State product was selected 31st overall by the Chiefs during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. His signing was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates on Friday.

The Chiefs have signed first round pick DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah to his rookie deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2023

Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie deal is worth $11,817,820 according to Over The Cap.

On Tuesday, Kansas City announced the signings of a slew of 2023 draft picks. Only wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs second-round pick from SMU, remains unsigned among Kansas City’s draft picks from this year’s draft.

Officially inked ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HGabDrrNo3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2023

