Chiefs sign first-round pick, Lee’s Summit product to rookie deal
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs officially inked first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah to his rookie deal on Friday.
The Lee’s Summit High alum and K-State product was selected 31st overall by the Chiefs during the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. His signing was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates on Friday.
Anudike-Uzomah’s rookie deal is worth $11,817,820 according to Over The Cap.
On Tuesday, Kansas City announced the signings of a slew of 2023 draft picks. Only wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs second-round pick from SMU, remains unsigned among Kansas City’s draft picks from this year’s draft.
