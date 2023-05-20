Aging & Style
1 man left dead in apartment complex Saturday afternoon

FILE: A police car.
FILE: A police car.(WSAW)
By Gabe Swartz and Melonne McBride
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 8600 block of Drury Avenue. Saturday afternoon, just after 12:45pm, officers responded to a disturbance. 

Officers located the adult male victim, upon arrival, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the apartment complex parking lot. 

There were citizens providing CPR to the victim and officers immediately took over until EMS arrived. EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

KCPD is asking for anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043.

For those that wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.  There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

