Two dead, two injured in Thursday night KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police responded to a shooting with multiple casualties at a residence late Thursday due to a shooting.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was made aware of a shooting report in the 2700 block of North 123rd Street just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three women were injured outside of a residence, and a man was dead inside the home.

One of the women died at a hospital, a second was listed in critical condition and the third suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

