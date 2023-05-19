Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.(Source: Becky Pusateri-Barker)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three Ohio teens are looking forward to an exciting graduation weekend, when they’ll be honored as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.

The best part? They’re triplets!

Sadie, Gage and Caydin Barker graduate from Sebring McKinley High School on Sunday, with nothing but bright futures ahead of them.

“These three are amazing in everything they have done in life so far,” said their mom, Becky Pusateri-Barker.

Caydin and Sadie will be named co-valedictorians, and Gage will be named salutatorian.

Sadie is planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in chemical engineering and branching into law school.

Electrical Lineman trade school is up next for Gage, who hasn’t ruled out college completely.

Caydin is also planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in electrical engineering and branching into business.

So far, Pusateri-Barker said Sadie has won $15,000 in scholarships and Caydin has won $10,000 in scholarships.

They were chosen as two of the 17 recipients of the Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship, which received 350 applications.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

Latest News

Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing
Timothy Keller, a pastor and best-selling author who founded the influential Redeemer...
Prominent NYC-based pastor and best-selling author Timothy Keller dies at 72
Lakevis Sloan.
Lakevis Sloan, charged in fatal shooting of 6-year-old in KCK, waives extradition
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops