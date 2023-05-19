Police search for suspects following armed robbery at adult store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Suspects in an armed robbery of an adult store in Kansas City, Missouri, are on the loose.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a black man pointed a firearm at an employee at Erotic City and demanded the employee unlock the door. Deputies were told the suspect stole two items and had stolen another item the previous day.

The man was described between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 tall with a skinny build and sleeved tattoos. The man was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt with gray Chiefs lettering and black Nike sandals with a white emblem. The black woman with him was described as wearing jean short, a red bra and black lace top.

Both suspects left the scene driving a dark blue Volkswagen with an unreadable temporary tag.

If anyone can identify the suspects, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-389-1066.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify these subjects, in connection with an armed robbery. If you have ANY information on their identities, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at the phone number or email address listed. pic.twitter.com/WZASObxua3 — Jackson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JCSheriffOffice) May 19, 2023

