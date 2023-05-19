Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police search for suspects following armed robbery at adult store

The suspects in an armed robbery at Erotic City are on the loose according to the Jackson...
The suspects in an armed robbery at Erotic City are on the loose according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Suspects in an armed robbery of an adult store in Kansas City, Missouri, are on the loose.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a black man pointed a firearm at an employee at Erotic City and demanded the employee unlock the door. Deputies were told the suspect stole two items and had stolen another item the previous day.

The man was described between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 tall with a skinny build and sleeved tattoos. The man was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt with gray Chiefs lettering and black Nike sandals with a white emblem. The black woman with him was described as wearing jean short, a red bra and black lace top.

Both suspects left the scene driving a dark blue Volkswagen with an unreadable temporary tag.

If anyone can identify the suspects, they are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-389-1066.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

Latest News

A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV in 2018 was just found guilty.
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV
A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV in 2018 was just found guilty.
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV
File.
Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw
Lakevis Sloan.
2 charged in fatal shooting of Sir’Antonio Brown waive extradition