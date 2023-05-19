Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The license for Children’s Lighthouse at the Olathe location has been suspended.

It follows a state survey that looked at videos taken inside the daycare that revealed a daycare worker slammed a child into a chair and pulled a child by their hair. That report concluded the staff member’s actions were “humiliating, frightening or physically harmful.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also noted the assistant director was made aware of suspected child abuse and did not report it to the Department of Children and Families.

Now, the state has issued an administrative order: “Intent to Suspend & Penalty.” It appears the daycare is not being forced to close and can remain open, as confirmed by the public relations firm hired by the daycare.

They released the following statement:

At Children’s Lighthouse of Olathe, the safety and well-being of children remains our highest priority.

We are cooperating fully with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to appropriately address all licensing requirements. The school is legally open and operating, and we are fully committed to resolving this situation promptly and effectively.

There has always been a no tolerance policy as it relates to any type of mistreatment of children. We do not hesitate to take action with any of our teachers or staff when it comes to protecting our families.

It is standard procedure for our school that we conduct a thorough background check on all teachers and staff. We also have processes in place to monitor staff activities throughout the day. All staff members have been meticulously trained on correct behavior guidance and the mandated reporting process.

We’re dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow, and our commitment to this will never waiver.

The most recent survey found on the state website noted new concerns when they reviewed staffing. It stated the facility does not have a qualified assistant program director, and CPR and First Aid were unavailable for six staff members.

KCTV5 has heard from numerous parents and former employees following our previous report. Some expressed concern about the quality of the care provided at Children’s Lighthouse but also felt stuck they didn’t know where else to find daycare.

“Parents have a horrible choice to make,” said one parent. “Keep them where abuse is being covered up, or take them out and lose our jobs.”

Children’s Lighthouse is a franchise. The same owner of the Olathe location also owns and operates Children’s Lighthouse in Overland Park and Gardner.

The other locations lack serious complaints and concerns and their licenses have not been suspended.

