No injuries reported from fire at KCK recycling center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing a blaze Friday morning at a recycling center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department reported the fire took place at Advantage Metals in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.

No injuries were reported, as of 8 a.m.

Fire officials are expected to release more information later Friday.

