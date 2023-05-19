Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

No injuries reported from fire at KCK recycling center

Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19, 2023.(KCKFD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters continue to work on extinguishing a blaze Friday morning at a recycling center in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department reported the fire took place at Advantage Metals in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.

No injuries were reported, as of 8 a.m.

Fire officials are expected to release more information later Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy
File: Shooting victims found in park
Shooting victims found in Lee’s Summit Park

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri governor to announce his pick as new St. Louis prosecutor after Kim Gardner resignation
No injuries reported from fire at KCK recycling center
No injuries reported from fire at KCK recycling center
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Diing Kacgor with Domestic...
Man charged with stalking wife after allegedly tracking her vehicle and crashing into her
A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers...
One person dead after overnight shootout with Kansas City police