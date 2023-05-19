Motorcyclist dies nearly 2 weeks after crash on 152 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who suffered injuries in a crash on May 6 died Thursday.

The crash occurred on 152 Highway as a black Harley Street Glide was traveling westbound and was rear-ended by a black Chevrolet Malibu, ejecting the motorcyclist from the vehicle. The Chevrolet was then rear-ended by a black Honda Civic.

It happened at 11:02 p.m. on May 6. On Thursday, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 7:10 p.m.

The motorcyclist had been transported to a local hospital in critical condition on the night of the crash. All other drivers and passengers were uninjured in the collision. Westbound 152 Highway was completely closed to traffic at Shoal Creek for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.