Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV was just found guilty.

Jenna Boedecker’s two children, 2-year-old Ireland and baby Goodknight, died on the Fourth of July in 2018.

Boedecker was found guilty of eight of the nine charges she faced:

Guilty of two counts of second-degree murder

Guilty of four counts of child endangerment

Guilty of domestic assault

Guilty of second-degree property damage

Not guilty of armed criminal action

This investigation began on July 4, 2018, when first responders and Clay County deputies were called to a home near 92 Highway and Cameron Road near Kearney.

The indictment alleged Jenna Boedecker left her 2-year-old and infant daughters inside a vehicle overnight outside of the family’s home.

Court records state that, at the time, Boedecker told police she put the girls in a Jeep Patriot while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep, leaving the children outside in a hot vehicle.

Court records show someone made a hotline call concerning the family at 11:00 p.m. on July 3.

The next day, on July 4 between 9:30-9:40 in the morning, an on-call investigator with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division drove to the family’s home.

He told investigators he saw a vehicle running in the driveway.

He said if there was someone seated upright in the front seat of the car he would have seen them, but he may not have seen children seated in the back or an adult in the front seat if they were slumped over.

About two and a half hours later, around 12:15 p.m., Boedecker took the young girls to a neighbor’s house for help.

The neighbors called 911 and tried to cool the children with wet rags and fans.

Emergency crews said that, when they arrived, they found the girls had died.

