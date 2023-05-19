Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV

By Emily Rittman and KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV was just found guilty.

Jenna Boedecker’s two children, 2-year-old Ireland and baby Goodknight, died on the Fourth of July in 2018.

Boedecker was found guilty of eight of the nine charges she faced:

  • Guilty of two counts of second-degree murder
  • Guilty of four counts of child endangerment
  • Guilty of domestic assault
  • Guilty of second-degree property damage
  • Not guilty of armed criminal action

This investigation began on July 4, 2018, when first responders and Clay County deputies were called to a home near 92 Highway and Cameron Road near Kearney.

The indictment alleged Jenna Boedecker left her 2-year-old and infant daughters inside a vehicle overnight outside of the family’s home.

Court records state that, at the time, Boedecker told police she put the girls in a Jeep Patriot while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep, leaving the children outside in a hot vehicle.

Court records show someone made a hotline call concerning the family at 11:00 p.m. on July 3.

The next day, on July 4 between 9:30-9:40 in the morning, an on-call investigator with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division drove to the family’s home.

He told investigators he saw a vehicle running in the driveway.

He said if there was someone seated upright in the front seat of the car he would have seen them, but he may not have seen children seated in the back or an adult in the front seat if they were slumped over.

About two and a half hours later, around 12:15 p.m., Boedecker took the young girls to a neighbor’s house for help.

The neighbors called 911 and tried to cool the children with wet rags and fans.

Emergency crews said that, when they arrived, they found the girls had died.

This is a breaking news story, stay with KCTV5 News for additional updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

Latest News

A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV in 2018 was just found guilty.
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV
The suspects in an armed robbery at Erotic City are on the loose according to the Jackson...
Police search for suspects following armed robbery at adult store
File.
Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw
Lakevis Sloan.
2 charged in fatal shooting of Sir’Antonio Brown waive extradition