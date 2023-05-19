Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say

Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after he AirDropped nude photos of himself to strangers, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on May 1 for reports of indecent exposure.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spoke with employees who said Staijeck Helm had come to the complex to apply for an apartment.

While Helm was sitting at the computer filling out the application, the apartment employees said they received two AirDrop notifications that an unknown iPhone was attempting to send them photos.

Curious as to what the contents were, the employees accepted the AirDrop requests and opened the photos. Police said the employees said they received photos of Helm fully naked in front of a mirror, along with a second photo of his genitals.

Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Tulsa police are reminding the public that as a precaution, iPhone users should adjust their AirDrop settings to only allowing photos to be sent and received from known contacts only.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

Latest News

A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV in 2018 was just found guilty.
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
The suspects in an armed robbery at Erotic City are on the loose according to the Jackson...
Police search for suspects following armed robbery at adult store
Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
A woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot SUV in 2018 was just found guilty.
Mother found guilty of second-degree murder after 2 children die in SUV