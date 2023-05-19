Latest Mission Gateway attempt appears headed toward foreclosure

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway project could soon be back at square one, as another attempt to build on the former site of the “Mission Mall” appears headed toward foreclosure.

Mission Fresh Fashion, which Becky Hanf owns, was around when the original Mission Mall was there.

“When the mall went down, we did lose a few customers a day because they were in the area,” Hanf said.

However, there was an excitement for what was to come.

“I thought it would have been wonderful in the beginning,” Hanf said, “when they had the apartments and the long-term and short-term hotel, the entertainment center and food hall.”

Then, phase one of the redevelopment fell through.

“A lot of us small businesses said, ‘We can’t hang our hopes on that man’s success. If we want to make it, we will need to count on ourselves,’” Hanf recalled.

After 15 years, five failed attempts and several missed payments, Hanf said it’s time the land goes into someone else’s hands.

“When the bank announced they were foreclosing on his mortgage, I saw that as a positive,” she stated.

Hanf won’t be around to see that happen, though.

After a good and lengthy run, she’s closing shop on Monday, May 22. Until then, she’s hosting a retirement sale.

The city confirmed they have extended a 60-day notice to the developers that they need to pay overdue property taxes or risk termination.

KCTV5 News reached out to the developers, Aryea Realty LLC, but we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.