Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 charged in fatal shooting of Sir’Antonio Brown waive extradition

Lakevis Sloan.
Lakevis Sloan.(Minnehaha County)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCTV) - Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old charged in connection with the shooting death of Sir’Antonio Brown have waived extradition.

Dakota News Now, KCTV5′s sister station where Sloan is being held, provided his waiver of extradition document.

By signing today, Sloan agrees to return to Kansas “in the custody of any officer that said state may send for me.”

The 17-year-old charged in connection with the fatal shooting also signed an extradition waiver.

Previous coverage: 2 of 3 suspects arrested and charged for death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown

Both will be picked up by the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to KCK police.

Further details regarding that aren’t available but, at this time, the two are expected to make it back to Kansas “sometime next week.”

Sir’Antonio Brown, who was 6 years old, was killed on May 3 shortly after 6 p.m. He was playing in the yard of his home at N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue when one or more men fired more than 30 shots from a car.

Additional coverage:

Family of Sir’Antonio Brown relieved to hear of 2 people arrested, charged with murder

Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

‘We are Sir Strong’: Family of slain 6-year-old raises money for funeral expenses

KCK police continue investigation into shooting of 6-year-old boy

KCK police search for suspects after 6-year-old is fatally shot while playing outside

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

Latest News

FILE: An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22,...
North KC mayor, Royals address ‘ongoing dialogue’ regarding new stadium, ballpark district
WATCH: Clay County deputies are helps lift excavator off trapped man
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers...
One person dead after overnight shootout with Kansas City police