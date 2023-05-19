2 charged in fatal shooting of Sir’Antonio Brown waive extradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCTV) - Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old charged in connection with the shooting death of Sir’Antonio Brown have waived extradition.

Dakota News Now, KCTV5′s sister station where Sloan is being held, provided his waiver of extradition document.

By signing today, Sloan agrees to return to Kansas “in the custody of any officer that said state may send for me.”

The 17-year-old charged in connection with the fatal shooting also signed an extradition waiver.

Previous coverage: 2 of 3 suspects arrested and charged for death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown

Both will be picked up by the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to KCK police.

Further details regarding that aren’t available but, at this time, the two are expected to make it back to Kansas “sometime next week.”

Sir’Antonio Brown, who was 6 years old, was killed on May 3 shortly after 6 p.m. He was playing in the yard of his home at N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue when one or more men fired more than 30 shots from a car.

