Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Sunshine, pleasant conditions expected all weekend long

By Alena Lee
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is slowly sweeping through the region this afternoon, but it will clear the area tonight. Rain will come to an end this evening and clouds will gradually clear from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will likely bottom out in the middle to upper 40s by daybreak, which may have you grabbing a light jacket before you head out the door Saturday. By the afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds return from the south and southwest on Sunday, sending the high closer to the middle to upper 70s. Some areas will near 80 degrees. Next week, a ridge of high pressure will build in over the central United States, keeping our weather mainly dry. A very big warmup is on the way! Highs on Monday through the upcoming weekend will soar into the middle 80s. A few waves may try to break down the ridge and bring us a few chances for rain. So far, no day looks to be a washout.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FIFA We Are 26 Logo
Kansas City represents, 2026 FIFA World Cup logo unveiled
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

Latest News

By Saturday afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
FORECAST: Sunshine, pleasant conditions expected all weekend long
FORECAST: Friday brings chance for scattered showers, weak storms in southern counties
By the time you’re sitting down to dinner, the wet weather threat should move on and partly...
FORECAST: Friday brings chance for scattered showers, weak storms in southern counties
The next cold front approaching from the northwest will bring our next chance of rain and a few...
FORECAST: Scattered showers, storms possible Friday