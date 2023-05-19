FORECAST: Sunshine, pleasant conditions expected all weekend long

A cold front is slowly sweeping through the region this afternoon, but it will clear the area tonight. Rain will come to an end this evening and clouds will gradually clear from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will likely bottom out in the middle to upper 40s by daybreak, which may have you grabbing a light jacket before you head out the door Saturday. By the afternoon, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds return from the south and southwest on Sunday, sending the high closer to the middle to upper 70s. Some areas will near 80 degrees. Next week, a ridge of high pressure will build in over the central United States, keeping our weather mainly dry. A very big warmup is on the way! Highs on Monday through the upcoming weekend will soar into the middle 80s. A few waves may try to break down the ridge and bring us a few chances for rain. So far, no day looks to be a washout.

