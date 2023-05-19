FORECAST: Friday brings chance for scattered showers, weak storms in southern counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front has managed to keep in across the Missouri River Valley today with an upper-level low hitching a ride further south of the front.

Along the front, scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are developing, which is bringing in wet conditions throughout the area this morning.

A storm system is expected to sweep through and become more zonal by late this morning.

As we move into the afternoon, we will drag the upper-level low just south of the viewing area into the Mississippi River Valley. This will allow for more of a broad and widespread threat for showers and storms along I-70 and south.

A severe thunderstorm threat is still unlikely to the area, but please take caution today, especially to our most southern counties where we could see the strongest of our storms this afternoon.

By the time you’re sitting down to dinner or we’re getting ready for date night, the wet weather threat should move on and partly cloudy skies decreasing through the evening will be common.

Temperatures today only reach into the lower 70s and by overnight, we will drop back to the 40s. High pressure will take over for the weekend and sunny skies are back with temperatures very mild in the lower and middle 70s for Saturday and upper 70s by Sunday.

This weekend will be perfect to be outdoors whether heading to the lake or doing activities here around the city.

By next week, a few disturbances are rolling into our forecast. That may yield small chances for scattered showers and weak thunderstorms.

At this time severe weather activity is unlikely, but temperatures will be on the rise. Expect by mid-next week temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and holding into the weekend.

