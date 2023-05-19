Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that the club had designated former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.

Hosmer, a former Kansas City Royal who played a crucial role on the teams that appeared in a World Series in 2014 and won the title in 2015, had a .234 batting average so far this season and had two home runs in exactly 100 plate appearances.

The DFA move for Hosmer was part of a slew of transactions for the Cubs on Friday.

It comes two weeks after former Royal Lorenzo Cain returned to Kauffman Stadium to sign a one-day contract and officially retire with Kansas City. Cain had been DFA’d by the Brewers during the 2022 season.

Hosmer is owed $13 million this season plus another $26 million combined for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The San Diego Padres are paying that balance, while the Boston Red Sox -- who traded for him last summer -- owe him the league minimum for 2023-25. The Cubs owe Hosmer the league minimum for this season.

The former left-handed bat for the Royals had been sidelined by a hamstring injury that had kept him out since May 9.

