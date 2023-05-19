Aging & Style
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ career

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that the club had designated former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.

Hosmer, a former Kansas City Royal who played a crucial role on the teams that appeared in a World Series in 2014 and won the title in 2015, had a .234 batting average so far this season and had two home runs in exactly 100 plate appearances.

The DFA move for Hosmer was part of a slew of transactions for the Cubs on Friday.

It comes two weeks after former Royal Lorenzo Cain returned to Kauffman Stadium to sign a one-day contract and officially retire with Kansas City. Cain had been DFA’d by the Brewers during the 2022 season.

Hosmer is owed $13 million this season plus another $26 million combined for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The San Diego Padres are paying that balance, while the Boston Red Sox -- who traded for him last summer -- owe him the league minimum for 2023-25. The Cubs owe Hosmer the league minimum for this season.

The former left-handed bat for the Royals had been sidelined by a hamstring injury that had kept him out since May 9.

