Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘Baby shower’ at Wichita care facility organized to enrich seniors with dementia

A unique experience with lifelike dolls sought to enrich residents at Wichita's Presbyterian...
A unique experience with lifelike dolls sought to enrich residents at Wichita's Presbyterian Manor.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A chance to invoke some of the most powerful human emotions came with a unique effort to combat cognitive decline and memory impairment in the form of a unique “baby shower” at a Wichita senior care community.

Pearl’s Memory Babies is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of patients with Alzheimer’s. It does so by bringing lifelike dolls to patients, enriching them with an experience meant to evoke memories of when they had children.

Friday, Pearl’s Memory Babies visited Wichita Presbyterian Manor for a one-of-a-kind baby shower.

You can learn more about Pearl’s Memory Babies, including how it started and the eye-opening results from its visits on the organization’s website.

Those wishing to volunteer in efforts like Friday’s “baby shower” can reach out to Presbyterian Manor at 316-202-3676.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer watches his RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the...
Cubs DFA Hosmer, potentially ending former Royals’ star’s career
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
Olathe Children’s Lighthouse daycare license suspended following state investigation
Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters worked a blaze at a recycling center the morning of May 19,...
Fire at KCK recycling center impacts air quality in Johnson County
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
2 dead, 2 injured in Thursday night KCK shooting
A suspect died Friday morning following a shootout with Kansas City, Missouri, police officers...
1 person dead after overnight shootout with Kansas City police

Latest News

Saturday turned out to be a cool, but comfortable afternoon in the lower 70s. Expect another...
FORECAST: Beautiful weekend, gradually getting warmer over the next few days
FILE: A police car.
1 man left dead in apartment complex Saturday afternoon
The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a suspect in an...
Leavenworth Police seeking aggravated arson suspect
Courtesy: Ryan Sorensen
Did you see that?! Camel found sitting in the roadway near Sparta, Mo.
Saint Joseph woman seriously injured in Clay County crash