Woman reports chickens and ducks shot in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman in Franklin County reported several animals shot on her property Wednesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 26-year-old woman reported multiple chickens and ducks shot at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday on her property in the 1600 block of Labette Road in Ottawa, Kansas.

The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation and they had no leads on Thursday morning.

