Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman reports chickens and ducks shot in Franklin County

FILE: A woman in Franklin County reported several chickens and ducks shot on her property...
FILE: A woman in Franklin County reported several chickens and ducks shot on her property Wednesday afternoon.(Aimee Rivers / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman in Franklin County reported several animals shot on her property Wednesday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 26-year-old woman reported multiple chickens and ducks shot at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday on her property in the 1600 block of Labette Road in Ottawa, Kansas.

The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation and they had no leads on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after...
Chapman sets fastest pitch record for Royals

Latest News

The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to...
WATCH LIVE: Local leaders make ‘major announcement’ for World Cup in Kansas City
Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell complains to a linesman about a call during the...
Johnny Russell helps Sporting KC earn 1-1 draw at 2nd place LAFC
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies, seasonal temps expected Thursday
This afternoon, partly sunny skies will be common with afternoon temperatures remaining in the...
FORECAST: Partly sunny skies, seasonal temps expected Thursday