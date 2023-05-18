Tips to help your student with Mental Health

For many students the shift to college life, while fun, can be daunting. A report commission by United Healthcare found that a quarter of college students and parents of college students who needed behavioral health support in the past year say they didn’t seek help primarily because they didn’t know where to find it. Jillian sits down with Dr. Don Tavakoli to talk more about the report and share tips on how to help your student with their mental health. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

