Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman

Latest News

Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
2 workers missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site
Bryant C. Harris.
KC police looking for man not seen since Tuesday
A 13-year-old in Oklahoma has graduated college with four diplomas.
13-year-old makes history crossing stage as college graduate with 4 diplomas
Kentucky police are searching for escaped inmate Norman K. Wolfe. Police say Wolfe has charges...
Kentucky police search for escaped inmate who briefly kidnapped 2 people