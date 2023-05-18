Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITELAND, Ind. (Gray News) – An Indiana high school student drowned in a swimming pool during gym class Tuesday, school officials confirmed.

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.

According to WISH, Dildine drowned during gym class at Whiteland Community High School.

A medical examination was completed Wednesday, but the cause of death will not be determined until toxicology results are processed, which could take up to three weeks.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation originally referred to the death as a medical emergency, but the Johnson County coroner confirmed Dildine’s death was a drowning.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help the family pay for funeral costs confirmed that Dildine had epilepsy.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating to find out what exactly happened, including how long Dildine was under water without anyone noticing.

The school said both a lifeguard and an instructor were on the pool deck during the class.

The pool will be closed for the remainder of the year, the school superintendent said, which ends for students May 26.

The school is providing extra counselors to support students and staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police: Two wounded in overnight shooting at Kansas City gas station
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman

Latest News

Sir’Antonio Brown was shot in the area of North 31st Street and Greeley Avenue in KCK.
KCKPD: 2 of 3 suspects arrested and charged for death of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown
Generic railroad crossing.
KCATA submits grant proposal for intercity rail system that would crisscross metro
Kentucky Lottery officials say Angela Ryan recently collected the biggest instant play online...
Lucky lottery winner turns $1 wager into $504,000 jackpot
Larry Posey died on Mother's Day after he was taken off of life support.
Man taken off life support months after he was run over by tractor, family says
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas as agency struggles with overcrowding