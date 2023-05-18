Shooting victims found in Lee’s Summit Park

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating the discovery of three shooting victims at a Lee’s Summit Park.

On Wednesday, May 17 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Lea McKeighan Park located in the 100 block of NE Chipman Road on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived, people were seen leaving the park. Officers would eventually locate a total of three victims who had been shot.

Two of the victims arrived at local hospitals via private vehicles; the third victim was transported by paramedics from a location a few blocks away from the park. All three victims suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious but none are considered life-threatening.

The suspect(s) in the case remain at large. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

