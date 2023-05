KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night Kansas City Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station.

It happened at the Blue Ridge cutoff and Sni-A-Bar Road.

Dispatchers said two people suffered gunshot wounds but are expected to recover. There’s no word yet on those responsible.

