Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Officials investigating weapon found at Shawnee middle school

FILE — The school district has not said what kind of weapon the student brought to the campus.
FILE — The school district has not said what kind of weapon the student brought to the campus.(clear)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - School officials stated a middle school student had brought a weapon to the Hocker Grove campus in the first week of May.

A release from the Shawnee Mission School District indicated that administrators were only made aware of the incident this week.

The school has not said what kind of weapon the student brought to the school. KCTV5 has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the story.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after...
Chapman sets fastest pitch record for Royals

Latest News

Mexican national indicted for meth conspiracy
FILE — Traffic in downtown Wichita, Kansas
Kansas ranks No. 3 for worst drivers in the nation, Forbes says
Wayside Waifs and Animal Rescue League of Iowa assisted in recovering 34 dogs from a northern...
Animal rescue teams remove dozens of dogs from northern Missouri breeding operation
Baby feet generic
Most popular baby names in Kansas revealed for 2022