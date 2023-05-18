Officials investigating weapon found at Shawnee middle school

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - School officials stated a middle school student had brought a weapon to the Hocker Grove campus in the first week of May.

A release from the Shawnee Mission School District indicated that administrators were only made aware of the incident this week.

We learned about it from information shared by the police department in a neighboring community. We are continuing to investigate, and while I am unable to provide specific details regarding this incident, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to students or staff. We will handle this matter in accordance with district policy, along with municipal, state and federal laws.

The school has not said what kind of weapon the student brought to the school. KCTV5 has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the story.

