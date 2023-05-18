Officials investigating weapon found at Shawnee middle school
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - School officials stated a middle school student had brought a weapon to the Hocker Grove campus in the first week of May.
A release from the Shawnee Mission School District indicated that administrators were only made aware of the incident this week.
The school has not said what kind of weapon the student brought to the school. KCTV5 has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the story.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.