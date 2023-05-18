NLBM unveils monument honoring Wilber ‘Bullet’ Rogan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick unveiled their newest project, but this one isn’t at the museum.

Instead, it is a monument and salute to one of baseball’s greatest two-way players. Now, next time you’re in eastern Kansas City, you might want to stop by Blue Ridge Cemetery. There, you’ll see a new but familiar face as a portrait of Wilber “Bullet” Rogan graces a newly placed headstone.

Rogan was a pitcher for the Kansas City Monarchs from 1920 to 1938, winning a Negro Leagues World Series in 1924.

He was known as one of the greatest two-way players and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.

Rogan’s family said he got the nickname “Bullet” because he threw the ball so fast that you could barely see it.

Bullet was buried at the cemetery decades ago.

When crews were digging up the space to place the new monument, they found a baseball that will now live at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

“It meant a lot to me,” Bullet’s grandson, Carl Rogan, said. “I know that, even though my grandfather’s been dead for so long, his legacy and what he stood for is still alive.”

“People are still interested in honoring him,” he said. “So, I’m thrilled. My heart is open. I’m just truly blessed.”

NLBM President Kendrick said fundraising for the monument started about a year ago.

Kendrick also said he can’t think of a better way to honor such a great baseball player and even better person.

