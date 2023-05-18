Aging & Style
National BBQ Month: Ballpark BBQ with the Royals

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Our celebration of National BBQ Month continues with a look at the barbecue options you can enjoy when you’re out at Kauffman Stadium to catch a Royals game. Watch this to see Executive Chef John Woychick dive into the barbecue options available at the “K.” Plus, don’t miss the sandwich that’s gained national attention because of its out of left field candy twist.

