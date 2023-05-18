Murder suspects arrested in shooting death of 6-year-old KCK boy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police announced two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a child two weeks ago.

Sir’Antonio Brown was fatally shot on May 3 while playing outside in a yard near N. 31st Street and Greeley Avenue.

A week later, 18-year-old Cassandra Sledge was arrested and charged with:

Interference with LEO; obstruct or resist in felony case

Obstructing apprehension of prosecution; committed or charged with [misdemeanor]

Solicitation interference with LEO; obstruct or resist in felony case

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated 20-year-old Lakevis Sloan and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody Tuesday evening. Officers indicated the two suspects were leaving a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when they were arrested. They were charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, both suspects are residents of Kansas City, Kansas.

“We want Sir’Antonio’s family and our community to know that we are not slowing down the pace of this investigation,” Detective Mark Bundy stated in a release. “Somebody out there knows who this third suspect is, and where he is. Now is the time to make the call. Don’t wait any longer, because we will arrest anybody and everybody who is housing or covering for this child killer.”

A third suspect remains at large, law enforcement stated.

