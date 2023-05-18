Aging & Style
Most popular baby names in Kansas revealed for 2022

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The top baby names of the past year in Kansas have been revealed.

The Social Security Administration revealed the top five names for boys and girls that were most popular in 2022 in the Sunflower state.

Boys:

  1. Liam
  2. Oliver
  3. Henry
  4. Theodore
  5. Noah

Girls:

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Harper

A full list of the top baby names nationally for 2022 can be found here.

