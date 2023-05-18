Aging & Style
Misconceptions about working with a financial advisor

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jillian sits down with financial expert Jonathon McCoy to learn more about some of the common misconceptions that come when you’re considering hiring a financial advisory company. Watch the video above to hear about the process of becoming a Market Advisory Group client.    Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

