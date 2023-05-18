Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mexican national indicted for meth conspiracy

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 60 kilograms of methamphetamine was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Juan Hernandez-Guzman, 30, was charged in a four-count indictment returned Wednesday, May 17. The federal indictment alleges that Hernandez-Guzman, a citizen of Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Jackson County, Missouri, from April 10 to April 23, 2023. According to an affidavit filed following the original criminal complaint, police officers executed a search warrant at his residence on April 22, 2023.

There, officers found a loaded Glock .357-caliber handgun that had been modified to be capable of firing automatically as well as a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. Each of the two guns had an extended magazine loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition.

Officers found 10.9 kilograms of meth inside a cardboard box in the back seat of a dark blue Tahoe which Hernandez-Guzman had been seen driving occasionally. The indictment charges the 30-year-old man with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a machine gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

It also contains a forfeiture allegation which requires Hernandez-Guzman to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged violations. That would include the $13,048 seized by officers during the execution of the search warrant and a money judgment of $634,800, which was obtained as a result of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

The DOJ said the distribution included more than 60 kilograms of meth which were being sold for an average street price of $300 per ounce.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
FILE — One person died from his injuries in a shooting at the parking lot of an Overland Park...
Chicago man dies from injuries in shooting at Overland Park hotel parking lot
Manuel Guzman
Teen sentenced in death of middle school classmate, Manuel Guzman
"In softball, everyone wants to hit a home run at some point. But like, for me to do that, it...
Overland Park teen hits grand slam 2 years after leg amputation
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after...
Chapman sets fastest pitch record for Royals

Latest News

FILE — The school district has not said what kind of weapon the student brought to the campus.
Officials investigating weapon found at Shawnee middle school
FILE — Traffic in downtown Wichita, Kansas
Kansas ranks No. 3 for worst drivers in the nation, Forbes says
Wayside Waifs and Animal Rescue League of Iowa assisted in recovering 34 dogs from a northern...
Animal rescue teams remove dozens of dogs from northern Missouri breeding operation
Baby feet generic
Most popular baby names in Kansas revealed for 2022