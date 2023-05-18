Mexican national indicted for meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 60 kilograms of methamphetamine was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Juan Hernandez-Guzman, 30, was charged in a four-count indictment returned Wednesday, May 17. The federal indictment alleges that Hernandez-Guzman, a citizen of Mexico, participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Jackson County, Missouri, from April 10 to April 23, 2023. According to an affidavit filed following the original criminal complaint, police officers executed a search warrant at his residence on April 22, 2023.

There, officers found a loaded Glock .357-caliber handgun that had been modified to be capable of firing automatically as well as a loaded Glock 9mm handgun. Each of the two guns had an extended magazine loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition.

Officers found 10.9 kilograms of meth inside a cardboard box in the back seat of a dark blue Tahoe which Hernandez-Guzman had been seen driving occasionally. The indictment charges the 30-year-old man with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a machine gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

It also contains a forfeiture allegation which requires Hernandez-Guzman to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the proceeds of the alleged violations. That would include the $13,048 seized by officers during the execution of the search warrant and a money judgment of $634,800, which was obtained as a result of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

The DOJ said the distribution included more than 60 kilograms of meth which were being sold for an average street price of $300 per ounce.

